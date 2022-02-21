COVID-19 vaccination at LRT-1

MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 vaccination for LRT-1 passengers
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 21 2022 01:21 PM
LRT-1 passengers receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Station, the second vaccination site opened by the rail line, in Manila on Monday. The site will be initially open from today until Friday, in aid of accelerating vaccine rollout in NCR as authorities assess the possible easing of pandemic restrictions by March.
