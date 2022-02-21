COVID-19 vaccination at LRT-1

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination for LRT-1 passengers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

LRT-1 passengers receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Station, the second vaccination site opened by the rail line, in Manila on Monday. The site will be initially open from today until Friday, in aid of accelerating vaccine rollout in NCR as authorities assess the possible easing of pandemic restrictions by March.