Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH human rights groups express solidarity with Myanmar Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2021 03:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An activist makes the three-finger salute during a protest in solidarity with the people of Myanmar against the military junta, conducted through a bike ride from the Boy Scout Monument to the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on Sunday. Members of different human rights groups led by the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) and the Philippine Chapter of the International League of Peoples Struggle (ILPS Philippines) denounced the military rule and called for the immediate release of political prisoners in Myanmar. UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar Read More: Myanmar military rule military junta International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) Philippine Chapter of the International League of Peoples Struggle (ILPS Philippines) Free Burma Myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi /entertainment/02/21/21/watch-benbens-first-live-tv-performance-of-inevitable/sports/02/21/21/pba-victolero-confident-banchero-will-shine-in-phoenix-super-lpg/entertainment/02/21/21/parang-sakto-masyado-sa-amin-joshua-talks-about-doing-music-video-of-paubaya/news/02/21/21/17-chinese-nationals-barred-from-entering-ph-immigration-bureau/news/02/21/21/octa-group-nakakita-ng-pagtaas-ng-covid-19-cases-sa-metro-manila