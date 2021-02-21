MULTIMEDIA

PH human rights groups express solidarity with Myanmar

Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News

An activist makes the three-finger salute during a protest in solidarity with the people of Myanmar against the military junta, conducted through a bike ride from the Boy Scout Monument to the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on Sunday. Members of different human rights groups led by the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) and the Philippine Chapter of the International League of Peoples Struggle (ILPS Philippines) denounced the military rule and called for the immediate release of political prisoners in Myanmar.