Pet rescued as floodwater rises in Tandag due to Auring

A man rescues his dog from their flooded house in Barangay Telaje, Tandag City after waters from the Tandag river swelled through the city on Sunday morning. The provincial government of Surigao del Sur advised residents in low-lying areas to evacuate to safety as Tropical Storm Auring, which is currently located at 335 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains as it moves west-northwest.