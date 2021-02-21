Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pet rescued as floodwater rises in Tandag due to Auring ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2021 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man rescues his dog from their flooded house in Barangay Telaje, Tandag City after waters from the Tandag river swelled through the city on Sunday morning. The provincial government of Surigao del Sur advised residents in low-lying areas to evacuate to safety as Tropical Storm Auring, which is currently located at 335 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains as it moves west-northwest. Malaking bahagi ng Tandag City binaha dahil sa Bagyong Auring Storm signal no. 2 raised in Visayas, Mindanao ahead of 'Auring' landfall Read More: Tropical Storm Auring AuringPH Tandag City animal rescue pets pet rescue Surigao del Sur Caraga Provincial government of Surigao del Sur Philippine calamity Philippine disaster /news/02/21/21/ph-detects-18-more-uk-covid-19-variant-cases-3-more-cases-of-mutations/video/entertainment/02/21/21/moira-sings-paubaya-with-martin-nievera-on-asap/sports/02/21/21/nba-wizards-push-streak-to-four-with-win-over-blazers/news/02/21/21/bonifacio-global-city-opens-parks-to-supervised-minors/video/entertainment/02/21/21/watch-ac-bonifacio-returns-to-asap-with-k-pop-dance-number