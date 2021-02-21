MULTIMEDIA

Auring brings massive flooding in Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Photo courtesy of Provincial Government of Surigao del Sur

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Aerial photo shows parts of Tandag City in Surigao del Sur affected by the massive flooding caused by the heavy rains brought by Tropical storm Auring on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA issued heavy rainfall warning and flood advisory over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, and Camiguin as Tropical Storm Auring is forecast to make landfall within the next 24 hours.