Home > News MULTIMEDIA Auring brings massive flooding in Tandag, Surigao del Sur Photo courtesy of Provincial Government of Surigao del Sur Posted at Feb 21 2021 12:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Aerial photo shows parts of Tandag City in Surigao del Sur affected by the massive flooding caused by the heavy rains brought by Tropical storm Auring on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGASA issued heavy rainfall warning and flood advisory over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, and Camiguin as Tropical Storm Auring is forecast to make landfall within the next 24 hours. Storm signal no. 2 raised in Visayas, Mindanao ahead of 'Auring' landfall Read More: Tropical Storm Auring AuringPH Trandag City Surigao del Sur Caraga Provincial government of Surigao del Sur Philippine weather Philippine storm /entertainment/02/21/21/i-love-you-forever-matteo-tells-wife-sarah-on-first-wedding-anniversary/sports/02/21/21/nba-hornets-edge-warriors-as-stephen-curry-misses-game/news/02/21/21/teenager-nailigtas-sa-pangho-hostage-ng-ama-sa-tandag-city/sports/02/21/21/pba-alaska-still-considering-offers-for-vic-manuel-says-coach/news/02/21/21/robredo-says-marcos-camps-refusal-to-accept-defeat-destroys-ph-democratic-institutions