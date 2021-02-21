MULTIMEDIA

33 Pasay barangays under COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passersby go through a single entry checkpoint in Barangay 183 in Pasay City on Sunday as it is placed under a 14-day enhanced community quarantine, along with 32 other barangays and an establishment within the city due to rising cases of COVID-19. The OCTA Research Group on February 20 said cases in Pasay City doubled from the previous week, citing occasions like the Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day as possible cause.