MULTIMEDIA 33 Pasay barangays under COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2021 03:55 PM Passersby go through a single entry checkpoint in Barangay 183 in Pasay City on Sunday as it is placed under a 14-day enhanced community quarantine, along with 32 other barangays and an establishment within the city due to rising cases of COVID-19. The OCTA Research Group on February 20 said cases in Pasay City doubled from the previous week, citing occasions like the Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day as possible cause. OCTA group nakakita ng pagtaas ng COVID-19 cases sa Metro Manila