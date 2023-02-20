Cavite preps for special election

MULTIMEDIA

Cavite preps for 7th congressional district special election

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conduct a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint near the border of Tanza and Trece Martires in Cavite on February 20, 2023, ahead of the February 25 special elections. The special election will be held in Cavite's 7th congressional district to fill the district's congressional seat vacated by Jesus Crispin Remulla when he opted to serve as the country's Justice Secretary.