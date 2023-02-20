AFP, BFP search for missing plane in Albay

MULTIMEDIA

Search for missing Cessna plane in Camalig, Albay

EPA-EFE/BFP Handout

A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows firemen and soldiers on their way to their search of a reported crashed airplane at the vicinity of Mayon volcano, in Camalig town, Albay province on Monday. Wreckage spotted near the Mayon volcano crater is being verified by Philippine authorities whether it is the Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 with four people on board that went missing over the weekend.