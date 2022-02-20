Home  >  News

4 killed in Sta. Cruz fire

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2022 02:23 PM

Sta Cruz, Manila fire kills 4

Firefighters retrieve a charred body of a still unidentified person after a fire hit a residential area in Natividad corner Layhaligue Streets in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sunday. At least 4 people were killed and 5 were injured, according to initial reports.

