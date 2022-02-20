Sta Cruz, Manila fire kills 4

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 4 killed in Sta. Cruz fire ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 20 2022 02:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters retrieve a charred body of a still unidentified person after a fire hit a residential area in Natividad corner Layhaligue Streets in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sunday. At least 4 people were killed and 5 were injured, according to initial reports. Read More: Sta. Cruz fire Natividad Mayhaligue street Manila sunog /entertainment/02/20/22/kiana-valenciano-drops-music-video-of-heartbeat-on-me/sports/02/20/22/toray-hands-bagunas-oita-straight-sets-loss/sports/02/20/22/tnt-dethrones-limitless-sets-up-final-against-meralco/sports/02/20/22/nbl-sotto-adelaide-rally-to-top-taipans/sports/02/20/22/pba-adrian-wong-quick-to-fit-into-magnolia-system