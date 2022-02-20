Rights group says “Never again”

MULTIMEDIA
Rights group commemorates People Power, says ‘Never again’ to Marcos rule
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 20 2022 08:50 PM
Human rights advocates commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution in Quezon City on Sunday, days before its anniversary on February 25. The group raised concern on the presidential candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos' son, Bongbong, warning of a second death of democracy under his leadership, if he wins the upcoming election.
