Rights group says “Never again”

MULTIMEDIA

Rights group commemorates People Power, says ‘Never again’ to Marcos rule

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Human rights advocates commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution in Quezon City on Sunday, days before its anniversary on February 25. The group raised concern on the presidential candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos' son, Bongbong, warning of a second death of democracy under his leadership, if he wins the upcoming election.