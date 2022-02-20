QC pediatric vaccination

MULTIMEDIA
QC holds pediatric vaccination
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 20 2022 05:21 PM
Children, ages 5 to 11, receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination drive at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta City in Quezon City on Sunday, as part of the city government's push to inoculate 3,000 kids daily. Pediatric vaccination in Quezon City is currently being held at 4 sites- Eastwood, Robinsons Magnolia, Fairview Terraces and New Frontier Theater.
