QC pediatric vaccination

MULTIMEDIA

QC holds pediatric vaccination

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children, ages 5 to 11, receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination drive at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta City in Quezon City on Sunday, as part of the city government's push to inoculate 3,000 kids daily. Pediatric vaccination in Quezon City is currently being held at 4 sites- Eastwood, Robinsons Magnolia, Fairview Terraces and New Frontier Theater.