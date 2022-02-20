NCR mayors to discuss easing of COVID-19 restrictions

MULTIMEDIA

Metro Manila Mayors to discuss easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on Sunday. Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet on the possible relaxation of restrictions to COVID-19 Alert level 1 starting March according to MMDA officer-in-charge Romando Artes as cases start to decline.