NCR mayors to discuss easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Metro Manila Mayors to discuss easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2022 05:19 PM

Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on Sunday. Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet on the possible relaxation of restrictions to COVID-19 Alert level 1 starting March according to MMDA officer-in-charge Romando Artes as cases start to decline. 

