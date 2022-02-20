NCR mayors to discuss easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Metro Manila Mayors to discuss easing of COVID-19 restrictions Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 20 2022 05:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on Sunday. Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet on the possible relaxation of restrictions to COVID-19 Alert level 1 starting March according to MMDA officer-in-charge Romando Artes as cases start to decline. Metro Manila mayors to meet Tuesday over possible Alert Level 1: MMDA Read More: COVID19 Alert Level 1 COVID19 restrictions NCR National Capital Region /life/02/20/22/jail-officer-nagbenta-ng-paintings-para-sa-animal-shelter/life/02/20/22/dlsu-pays-tribute-to-f-sionil-jose-a-life-fully-lived/overseas/02/20/22/hong-kong-in-all-out-combat-to-contain-covid-outbreak/sports/02/20/22/folayang-set-for-legend-vs-legend-bout-against-parr/news/02/20/22/pamilya-ng-pharmally-director-nagpasalamat-sa-senado