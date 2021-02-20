MULTIMEDIA

Registering for the 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Voter registration applicants troop to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on Saturday. The Comelec has extended voter registration hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays to Saturdays, including holidays and said that the 2022 elections would push through even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.