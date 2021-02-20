Home > News MULTIMEDIA Registering for the 2022 elections ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 20 2021 03:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Voter registration applicants troop to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on Saturday. The Comelec has extended voter registration hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays to Saturdays, including holidays and said that the 2022 elections would push through even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. Comelec says no postponement of 2022 elections despite pandemic Comelec extends voter registration hours to include holidays Read More: Comelec voter registration Halalan 2022 National Elections 2022 Philippine elections 2022 multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/20/21/ph-records-2240-new-covid-19-cases-2nd-highest-deaths-in-a-day/news/02/20/21/lgus-should-step-up-response-if-ph-shifts-to-country-wide-mgcqvergeire/news/02/20/21/dilg-backs-ph-wide-mgcq-to-streamline-fragmented-travel-rules/business/02/20/21/oil-price-hike-nagbabadya-sa-ika-2-sunod-na-linggo/news/02/20/21/authorities-closely-monitoring-kanlaon-mayon-volcanoes-note-abnormal-conditions