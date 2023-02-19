MULTIMEDIA
Tatalon fire displaces 1,000 individuals
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 19 2023 01:48 PM
Residents salvage valuable items among debris after a fire gutted a residential area in Manungal Street in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Sunday. The fire, which reached the second alarm, destroyed 35 houses and affected 1,000 individuals.
