Tatalon fire displaces 1,000 individuals

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2023 01:48 PM

Residents salvage valuable items among debris after a fire gutted a residential area in Manungal Street in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Sunday. The fire, which reached the second alarm, destroyed 35 houses and affected 1,000 individuals.

