More people spend time outdoors as COVID cases drop

Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Cycling outdoors as COVID-19 cases drop

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2022 06:12 PM

A child rides her bicycle at Plaza Miranda in front of the Quiapo Church in Manila on Saturday. More people are spending time outdoors as authorities finalize the "roadmap" for the so-called "new normal", or the easing of COVID-19 restrictions following the continuing drop in new coronavirus cases in the country.

PH tallies 1,923 more COVID-19 cases; lowest in 2022

DOH: Daily COVID cases could drop to fewer than 100 in March, if protocols maintained