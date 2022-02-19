Home  >  News

Cycling outdoors as COVID-19 cases drop

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2022 06:12 PM

More people spend time outdoors as COVID cases drop

A child rides her bicycle at Plaza Miranda in front of the Quiapo Church in Manila on Saturday. More people are spending time outdoors as authorities finalize the “roadmap” for the so-called “new normal”, or the easing of COVID-19 restrictions following the continuing drop in new coronavirus cases in the country. 

