Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tandag residents evacuate ahead of Auring landfall ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 19 2021 10:14 PM A family eats dinner in a makeshift shelter at Jacinto P. Elpa National High School in Tandag town, Surigao del Sur on Friday. Residents evacuated after strong winds and large waves hit communities, before the expected landfall early Sunday morning of Tropical Storm Auring, the country's first storm of the year, in the Caraga Region. Auring weakens into tropical storm, but more areas under Signal No. 1