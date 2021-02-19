MULTIMEDIA

Tandag residents evacuate ahead of Auring landfall

ABS-CBN News

A family eats dinner in a makeshift shelter at Jacinto P. Elpa National High School in Tandag town, Surigao del Sur on Friday. Residents evacuated after strong winds and large waves hit communities, before the expected landfall early Sunday morning of Tropical Storm Auring, the country’s first storm of the year, in the Caraga Region.