MULTIMEDIA

Group calls for allocation of funds to public school sector

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest in front of the Department of Education headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The group is urging the government to allocate P120 billion of the supplemental budget to basic public education for preparations for the possible resumption of face-to-face classes in low COVID-19 risk areas and to provide for the needs of teachers in distance learning.