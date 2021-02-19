MULTIMEDIA

Free Salem

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Jasma Salem, sibling of Lady Ann Salem, editor of the Manila Today English-language news website, joins various rights groups at a protest in front of the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court on Friday. On February 5, the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court dismissed illegal firearms possession charges against journalist Salem, but she remains in jail after government prosecutors filed a motion against her release.