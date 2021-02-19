Home > News MULTIMEDIA Business as usual near Taal Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 19 2021 12:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Fishermen attach flotation devices to a fishpen located on Taal Lake in San Nicolas, Batangas on Friday, as they continue to do their everyday tasks despite the threat posed by Taal Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) is reminding the public that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the volcano island as it maintained in Alert Level 1. Residents barred entry to Taal Volcano Island as seismic activities continue— official Read More: Taal volcano fishermen fishpens Taal Lake eruption alert multimedia multimedia photos /life/02/19/21/this-mall-art-exhibit-will-feature-pinoy-works-that-reflect-on-pandemic/video/news/02/19/21/pfizer-vaccine-wala-pang-tiyak-na-petsa-ng-pagdating-sa-bansa-roque/entertainment/02/19/21/jolina-magdangal-and-mark-escuetas-son-pele-turns-7/sports/02/19/21/pba-yousef-taha-signs-with-alaska-aces/overseas/02/19/21/africa-covid-19-deaths-surpass-100000-after-second-wave