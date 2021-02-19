MULTIMEDIA

Business as usual near Taal

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Fishermen attach flotation devices to a fishpen located on Taal Lake in San Nicolas, Batangas on Friday, as they continue to do their everyday tasks despite the threat posed by Taal Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) is reminding the public that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the volcano island as it maintained in Alert Level 1.