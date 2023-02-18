Marcos Jr. attends PMA Homecoming

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commander-in-Chief attends PMA alumni homecoming Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2023 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves to the crowd as he attends the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Homecoming in Fort Del Pilar in Baguio City on Saturday. This is the first time that Marcos, an adopted member of the PMA Class of 1979, attended the homecoming as commander-in-chief which was held as a face-to-face event after COVID-19 lockdowns. PH ‘won’t lose 1 inch of its territory’, Marcos Jr. reiterates in speech at PMA Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos BBM PMA Philippine Military Academy PMA Alumni Homecoming /entertainment/02/18/23/mary-delle-cascabel-is-girl-on-fire-grand-winner/sports/02/18/23/bambol-tolentino-to-receive-executive-of-the-year-award/sports/02/18/23/sanford-leads-echo-to-2nd-straight-win-in-sweep-vs-bren/news/02/18/23/marcos-says-forest-cover-can-be-monetized/sports/02/18/23/cps-antipolo-cruises-to-win-no-2-in-pnvf-u-18-tilt