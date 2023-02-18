Marcos Jr. attends PMA Homecoming

MULTIMEDIA

Commander-in-Chief attends PMA alumni homecoming

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves to the crowd as he attends the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Homecoming in Fort Del Pilar in Baguio City on Saturday. This is the first time that Marcos, an adopted member of the PMA Class of 1979, attended the homecoming as commander-in-chief which was held as a face-to-face event after COVID-19 lockdowns.