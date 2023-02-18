Home > News MULTIMEDIA Wilma Tezcan, Filipina Turkey quake victim, laid to rest Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2023 05:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Irish Nicole Abulad holds a photograph of her mother, Wilma Tezcan, during her burial on Saturday at Heaven's Garden Memorial Park in Tayabas City, Quezon. Tezcan died in the earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6, which left thousands dead and injured. Pinay na nasawi sa Turkey quake, nailibing na Read More: Wilma Tezcan Irish Nicole Abulad Turkey Turkey earthquake Filipina Turkey quake victim /sports/02/18/23/look-formula-1-cars-to-see-grid-action-in-2023/sports/02/18/23/uaap-softball-adamson-survives-ust-to-open-10-peat-bid/news/02/18/23/pnp-suspends-permit-to-carry-in-parts-of-mindanao-after-deadly-ambush/news/02/18/23/vp-duterte-lanao-del-sur-mayors-condemn-adiong-ambush/sports/02/18/23/taiwans-no-1-to-compete-in-lpgt-anvaya-cove-intl