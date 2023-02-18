MULTIMEDIA

Wilma Tezcan, Filipina Turkey quake victim, laid to rest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Irish Nicole Abulad holds a photograph of her mother, Wilma Tezcan, during her burial on Saturday at Heaven's Garden Memorial Park in Tayabas City, Quezon. Tezcan died in the earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6, which left thousands dead and injured.