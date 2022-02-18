This is where dismantled campaign posters go

Home  >  News

This is where dismantled campaign materials go

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2022 01:11 PM

Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority collect dismantled campaign posters and tarpaulins at the MMDA satellite office in Sta. Mesa, Manila during the ongoing 'Oplan Baklas' on Friday. The Commission on Elections came under fire Wednesday after several videos of its enforcers dismantling campaign materials in private properties went viral on social media, with some describing the incidents as "trespassing" and suppression of free speech. 

