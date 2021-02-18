Home > News MULTIMEDIA Supporters call for release of Lumad 26 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2021 08:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members and supporters of the Save Our Schools Network protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Thursday and called for the release of the detained Lumad students and volunteer teachers rounded up by police and social workers at a university in Cebu City last February 15. The PNP claimed it rescued the students who they allege were undergoing "warfare training,” which host school University of San Carlos - Talamban campus denied. USC denies police claim of indigenous children combat training House leader puts up P500k legal defense fund for ‘rescued’ Lumads in Cebu; congressional probe sought Read More: Lumad Save Our Schools Network protest University of San Carlos PNP multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/18/21/mga-lgu-puwede-nang-mag-advance-payment-para-sa-covid-19-vaccines/news/02/18/21/alabang-southbound-toll-closed-starting-feb-20-for-skyway-extension-construction/sports/02/18/21/2021-australian-open-brimming-with-self-belief-brady-sets-up-final-date-with-osaka/business/02/18/21/luzon-wide-pork-price-ceiling-eyed-amid-reports-supply-going-to-provinces-not-ncr/news/02/18/21/9-sa-17-metro-manila-mayors-ok-sa-mgcq-sa-marso