MULTIMEDIA

Supporters call for release of Lumad 26

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members and supporters of the Save Our Schools Network protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Thursday and called for the release of the detained Lumad students and volunteer teachers rounded up by police and social workers at a university in Cebu City last February 15. The PNP claimed it rescued the students who they allege were undergoing "warfare training,” which host school University of San Carlos - Talamban campus denied.