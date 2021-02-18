Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccination emergency scenarios simulation Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2021 02:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of an Emergency Response Team transport a mock patient 'experiencing an adverse reaction' from COVID-19 vaccine during a simulation exercise on possible unique scenarios at the Medical City on Thursday. Health workers rehearsed the flow of the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines considering different emergency scenarios as the hospital awaits the arrival of the vaccines for its health care workers and allied partners. Read More: COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine coronavirus Medical City health workers multimedia multimedia photo /news/02/18/21/halos-p20m-halaga-ng-hinihinalang-marijuana-nasamsam-sa-tarlac-6-timbog/overseas/02/18/21/japans-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-expands-beyond-tokyo-area/business/02/18/21/landbank-to-add-23-branches-boost-atm-network-this-year/life/02/18/21/watch-kc-concepcion-shows-part-of-her-perfume-wardrobe/news/02/18/21/ph-still-has-to-sign-separate-indemnity-deal-with-pfizer-for-its-covid-19-vaccine-says-who