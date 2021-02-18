MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination emergency scenarios simulation

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of an Emergency Response Team transport a mock patient 'experiencing an adverse reaction' from COVID-19 vaccine during a simulation exercise on possible unique scenarios at the Medical City on Thursday. Health workers rehearsed the flow of the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines considering different emergency scenarios as the hospital awaits the arrival of the vaccines for its health care workers and allied partners.