‘Buhay sa Gulay’

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 05:03 PM

Residents harvest vegetables grown in New Greenland in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City on Thursday. The ‘Buhay sa Gulay’ project, a 7-hectare urban gardening project implemented by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the local government of Quezon City, aims to help residents of Bagong Silangan cope with the ill-effects of COVID-19 and combat hunger and poverty in the area by providing them a source of income.

