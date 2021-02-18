Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘Buhay sa Gulay’ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2021 05:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents harvest vegetables grown in New Greenland in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City on Thursday. The ‘Buhay sa Gulay’ project, a 7-hectare urban gardening project implemented by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the local government of Quezon City, aims to help residents of Bagong Silangan cope with the ill-effects of COVID-19 and combat hunger and poverty in the area by providing them a source of income. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus general community quarantine COVID-19 pandemic Buhay Sa Gulay New Greenland Bagong Silangan Quezon City Department of Agrarian Reform /life/02/18/21/mikey-bustos-gets-personalized-homer-drawing-from-the-simpsons-creator/news/02/18/21/covid-19-cases-in-philippines-breach-555000-as-arrival-date-of-vaccines-remain-uncertain/news/02/18/21/dfa-chief-locsin-pushes-for-russias-sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccine/business/02/18/21/airbus-reports-11-billion-euro-loss-in-2020-in-wake-of-covid-19/sports/02/18/21/chanelle-molina-confident-of-wnba-chances-after-season-in-swedish-league