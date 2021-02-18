MULTIMEDIA

‘Buhay sa Gulay’

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents harvest vegetables grown in New Greenland in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City on Thursday. The ‘Buhay sa Gulay’ project, a 7-hectare urban gardening project implemented by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the local government of Quezon City, aims to help residents of Bagong Silangan cope with the ill-effects of COVID-19 and combat hunger and poverty in the area by providing them a source of income.