Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

After the demolition

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2021 05:54 PM

After the demolition

A child takes shelter under a cabinet sitting among demolished houses in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City on Thursday. The local government said the site will be used to build a school and that a relocation area within the city is available even as some residents claim that the land titles they have are legitimate. 

Read More:  Brgy. Tatalon Dos   Las Pinas   demolition   informal settlers  