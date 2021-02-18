Home > News MULTIMEDIA After the demolition George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2021 05:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child takes shelter under a cabinet sitting among demolished houses in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City on Thursday. The local government said the site will be used to build a school and that a relocation area within the city is available even as some residents claim that the land titles they have are legitimate. Demolisyon ng mga bahay sa Las Piñas compund nauwi sa gulo Read More: Brgy. Tatalon Dos Las Pinas demolition informal settlers /news/02/18/21/groups-reject-deped-execs-proposal-to-extend-school-year/sports/02/18/21/even-with-abueva-coach-says-magnolia-still-not-a-powerhouse/sports/02/18/21/football-shebelieves-cup-a-test-of-mettle-for-us-olympic-hopefuls/overseas/02/18/21/thai-developed-vaccine-set-to-proceed-to-human-trials/overseas/02/18/21/worlds-oldest-dna-discovered-in-12-million-year-old-mammoths