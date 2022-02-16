Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. holds campaign rally on home turf

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2022 12:22 AM

Marcos Jr. holds caravan in bailiwick Ilocos Norte

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpud town from Laoag city during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. The January survey of Social Weather Station released Wednesday shows Marcos and Duterte-Carpio enjoying a significant lead over rivals in their respective positions. 

