Marcos Jr. holds caravan in bailiwick Ilocos Norte

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. holds campaign rally on home turf

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpud town from Laoag city during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. The January survey of Social Weather Station released Wednesday shows Marcos and Duterte-Carpio enjoying a significant lead over rivals in their respective positions.