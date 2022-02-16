Marcos Jr. holds caravan in bailiwick Ilocos Norte

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr. holds campaign rally on home turf Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 17 2022 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpud town from Laoag city during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. The January survey of Social Weather Station released Wednesday shows Marcos and Duterte-Carpio enjoying a significant lead over rivals in their respective positions. Bongbong Marcos keeps lead in 2022 presidential race: SWS January poll Read More: Halalan 2022 national elections Laoag Pagudpod Ilocos Norte solid north Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Sara Duterte /overseas/02/17/22/moscow-mocks-west-over-ukraine-invasion-date/life/02/17/22/the-topics-vico-sotto-would-rather-keep-mum-about/overseas/02/17/22/bali-welcomes-back-tourists-with-first-intl-flight/news/02/16/22/2-korean-na-wanted-ng-interpol-arestado-sa-pampanga/video/news/02/16/22/octa-fellow-expects-further-easing-of-covid-19-curbs