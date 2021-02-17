MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for Lent

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees queue to receive ash during the Ash Wednesday Mass at the Redemptorist Church in Baclaran, Parañaque. Churchgoers are urged to observe minimum health protocols like social distancing, wearing of masks and face shield as the Catholic church marks the beginning of Lent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.