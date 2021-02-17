Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lining up for Lent

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2021 01:58 PM

Lining up for Lent

Catholic devotees queue to receive ash during the Ash Wednesday Mass at the Redemptorist Church in Baclaran, Parañaque. Churchgoers are urged to observe minimum health protocols like social distancing, wearing of masks and face shield as the Catholic church marks the beginning of Lent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Ash Wednesday   Baclaran Church   Redemptorist Church   health protocols  