'For dust thou art': Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2021 12:50 PM

Catholic devotees receive ash on Ash Wednesday outside the Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines in the observance of Ash Wednesday with ashes sprinkled over the head instead of the traditional marking of foreheads to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. 

