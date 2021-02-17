MULTIMEDIA

'For dust thou art': Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Catholic devotees receive ash on Ash Wednesday outside the Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines in the observance of Ash Wednesday with ashes sprinkled over the head instead of the traditional marking of foreheads to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease.