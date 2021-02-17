Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'For dust thou art': Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 17 2021 12:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholic devotees receive ash on Ash Wednesday outside the Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines in the observance of Ash Wednesday with ashes sprinkled over the head instead of the traditional marking of foreheads to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. CBCP issues guidelines for Ash Wednesday amid pandemic Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Ash Wednesday Quiapo Church Lent 2021 Semana Santa 2021 /video/news/02/17/21/palace-rebuffs-lacson-over-vfa-row-duterte-has-read-1987-constitution/business/02/17/21/wto-needs-to-show-results-on-economic-crisis-vaccines-okonjo-iweala/video/news/02/17/21/follow-covid-19-rules-on-ash-wednesday-palace-tells-public/business/02/17/21/philippine-economy-seen-contracting-again-in-q1-return-to-positive-growth-in-q2/entertainment/02/17/21/garth-garcia-covers-jocelyn-enriquezs-hit-do-you-miss-me