Duterte supporters push for ‘RevGov’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the People's National Coalition for Revolutionary Government Towards Federalism reiterate their call for a revolutionary government in a press conference in Quezon City on Wednesday. Led by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee, the group will hold a vigil in Manila on February 21 to press their call before President Duterte’s term ends next year.

