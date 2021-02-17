Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte supporters push for ‘RevGov’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 17 2021 03:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the People's National Coalition for Revolutionary Government Towards Federalism reiterate their call for a revolutionary government in a press conference in Quezon City on Wednesday. Led by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee, the group will hold a vigil in Manila on February 21 to press their call before President Duterte’s term ends next year. FROM THE ARCHIVES 'No reason': Several lawmakers question need for revolutionary government Group of Duterte supporters calls for revolutionary government, launches people's initiative Read More: People's National Coalition for Revolutionary Government Towards Federalism RevGov Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee federalism revolutionary government /life/02/17/21/adapting-to-pandemic-happy-ongpauco-tiu-shifts-from-food-to-home-items/life/02/17/21/adapting-to-pandemic-happy-ongpauco-tiu-shifts-from-food-to-home-items/business/02/17/21/doubledragon-p1471-billion-real-estate-investment-trust-reits-ipo-sec-ddmp-initial-public-offer-pse-stock-exchange/sports/02/17/21/with-kouame-in-the-fold-gilas-can-keep-up-in-interenational-competitions-solon/business/02/17/21/msmes-reluctant-to-borrow-due-to-low-confidence-in-economy-says-lending-agency