Robredo brings campaign to Antique

MULTIMEDIA

Robredo brings #Halalan2022 campaign to Antique

VP Leni Media Bureau

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vice-President and #Halalan2022 presidential hopeful Leni Robredo speaks to supporters during the Robredo People’s Council Sectoral Assembly at the Province of Antique Plaza in San Jose de Buenavista town on Wednesday. Robredo and running-mate Francis Pangilinan were recently endorsed by hundreds of Catholic leaders who signed the declaration saying the two have the "moral ascendancy and aptitude" to be the country's next leaders.