Robredo brings campaign to Antique

MULTIMEDIA Robredo brings #Halalan2022 campaign to Antique VP Leni Media Bureau Posted at Feb 16 2022 11:36 PM Vice-President and #Halalan2022 presidential hopeful Leni Robredo speaks to supporters during the Robredo People's Council Sectoral Assembly at the Province of Antique Plaza in San Jose de Buenavista town on Wednesday. Robredo and running-mate Francis Pangilinan were recently endorsed by hundreds of Catholic leaders who signed the declaration saying the two have the "moral ascendancy and aptitude" to be the country's next leaders. Halalan 2022: Hundreds of Catholic leaders endorse Leni, Kiko