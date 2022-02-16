Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for the outcome

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 08:52 PM

PH COVID cases below 3,000 for 3rd straight day

Kids wait for a friend getting a haircut at a barbershop in Quezon City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month despite the improving COVID-19 situation in the country. Health authorities on the same day logged the third straight day where fresh cases remained under 3,000, and the positivity rate further decreasing to 9.6 percent, the lowest since Dec. 28. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   barbershop   SME   children   Alert Level 2  