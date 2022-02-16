PH COVID cases below 3,000 for 3rd straight day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Waiting for the outcome George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2022 08:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kids wait for a friend getting a haircut at a barbershop in Quezon City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month despite the improving COVID-19 situation in the country. Health authorities on the same day logged the third straight day where fresh cases remained under 3,000, and the positivity rate further decreasing to 9.6 percent, the lowest since Dec. 28. Philippines reports 2,671 additional COVID-19 cases, 9.6pct positivity rate COVID-19 vaccination among children reduces risk of myocarditis, MIS-C: doctors Read More: coronavirus COVID19 barbershop SME children Alert Level 2 /news/02/16/22/pacquiao-to-fight-drugs-the-right-way-if-elected/entertainment/02/16/22/tearful-welcome-for-vice-ganda-ion-perez-as-newlyweds/sports/02/16/22/jeron-teng-its-been-an-honor-playing-for-alaska/news/02/16/22/journalists-competing-with-vloggers-influencers-in-run-up-to-2022-elections-experts/video/sports/02/16/22/alaska-aces-magpapaalam-na-sa-pba