Pacquiao holds consultation with Manila vendors

Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao speaks with representatives of vendors associations in a forum in Santa Mesa, Manila Wednesday. The vendors raised concern on the non-stop clearing operations, fees and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the livelihood of the poor during Pacquiao's consultation with the informal sector. Read More: Halalan 2022 Manny Pacquiao Sta. Mesa vendors association consultative meeting informal sector