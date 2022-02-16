Home  >  News

Pacquiao meets with vendors association

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 01:50 PM

Pacquaio holds consultation with Manila vendors

Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao speaks with representatives of vendors associations in a forum in Santa Mesa, Manila Wednesday. The vendors raised concern on the non-stop clearing operations, fees and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the livelihood of the poor during Pacquiao’s consultation with the informal sector. 

