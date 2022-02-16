Pacquaio holds consultation with Manila vendors

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pacquiao meets with vendors association Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2022 01:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao speaks with representatives of vendors associations in a forum in Santa Mesa, Manila Wednesday. The vendors raised concern on the non-stop clearing operations, fees and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the livelihood of the poor during Pacquiao’s consultation with the informal sector. Read More: Halalan 2022 Manny Pacquiao Sta. Mesa vendors association consultative meeting informal sector /sports/02/16/22/nba-giannis-antetokounmpo-drops-50-as-bucks-top-pacers/sports/02/16/22/nba-grizzlies-take-down-pelicans-for-6th-straight-win/entertainment/02/16/22/bts-to-hit-stage-in-korea-for-first-time-since-pandemic/sports/02/16/22/nba-trae-young-scores-41-to-lead-hawks-past-cavs/sports/02/16/22/nba-towns-scores-39-in-timberwolves-win-over-hornets