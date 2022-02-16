Halalan 2022 campaign posters adorn public areas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Asking for your vote George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2022 10:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People pass by campaign posters near a bridge in Sampaloc, Manila on Wednesday, the same day the Commission on Elections (Comelec) were criticized after several videos showed its enforcers removing campaign materials inside private properties. In a press conference Wednesday, the polling body’s spokesperson James Jimenez said: "If anyone feels they have an action against Comelec, they must pursue that” by filing a complaint. Comelec insists on power to dismantle campaign materials in private properties Campaign posters na sobra sa laki, nakapaskil sa maling lugar binaklas Read More: Halalan 2022 Comelec campaign materials campaign posters /sports/02/16/22/olympics-qi-completes-chinese-aerials-double-gold/sports/02/16/22/slovakia-knocks-usa-out-of-olympic-hockey/video/business/02/16/22/ph-shares-join-regional-rally-soar-to-7452/news/02/16/22/another-batch-of-covid-shots-for-kids-ages-5-11-arrives/news/02/16/22/bongbong-marcos-keeps-lead-in-sws-january-presl-survey