Asking for your vote

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2022 10:56 PM

Halalan 2022 campaign posters adorn public areas

People pass by campaign posters near a bridge in Sampaloc, Manila on Wednesday, the same day the Commission on Elections (Comelec) were criticized after several videos showed its enforcers removing campaign materials inside private properties. In a press conference Wednesday, the polling body’s spokesperson James Jimenez said: "If anyone feels they have an action against Comelec, they must pursue that” by filing a complaint. 

