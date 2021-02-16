Home  >  News

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Still in the practice stage

Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school that will be used as vaccination command center in Pasig City on Tuesday. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto told reporters they are ready to distribute and administer the vaccines as they expect the first batch to arrive this month. 

