Still in the practice stage

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Feb 16 2021 04:05 PM Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school that will be used as vaccination command center in Pasig City on Tuesday. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto told reporters they are ready to distribute and administer the vaccines as they expect the first batch to arrive this month.