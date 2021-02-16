Home  >  News

Showing support for the Philippines' anti-terror law

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2021 08:17 PM

Supporters of the country's anti-terror law gather along Padre Faura Street in Manila on Tuesday, the third day of the oral arguments of the controversial measure at the Supreme Court. Retired Chief Justice Renato Puno was recently appointed as amicus curiae in the oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

