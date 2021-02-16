MULTIMEDIA

Showing support for the Philippines' anti-terror law

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of the country's anti-terror law gather along Padre Faura Street in Manila on Tuesday, the third day of the oral arguments of the controversial measure at the Supreme Court. Retired Chief Justice Renato Puno was recently appointed as amicus curiae in the oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.