Home > News MULTIMEDIA Showing support for the Philippines' anti-terror law George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2021 08:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Supporters of the country's anti-terror law gather along Padre Faura Street in Manila on Tuesday, the third day of the oral arguments of the controversial measure at the Supreme Court. Retired Chief Justice Renato Puno was recently appointed as amicus curiae in the oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. Supreme Court appoints ex-chief Puno as amicus curiae on anti-terror law oral arguments Read More: Anti-Terror Law protest Supreme Court Anti-Terror Law oral arguments oral arguments multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/16/21/2021-australian-open-surprise-semifinalist-karatsev-only-had-modest-goals/news/02/16/21/katotohanan-ang-mananaig-vp-robredo-says-to-focus-more-on-work-after-pet-decision/entertainment/02/16/21/from-ellice-to-brandy-iza-calzado-fulfills-romcom-dream-after-20-years-in-the-biz/news/02/16/21/6-tindahan-ng-imported-meat-sa-qc-inisyuhan-ng-notice-of-violation-dahil-walang-chiller/news/02/16/21/duterte-grants-amnesty-to-rebel-group-members