Extension of Bangsamoro Transition Authority pushed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Muslim groups picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday to call for the extension of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the interim regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. The group urged lawmakers to amend the Bangsamoro Organic Law, based on Resolution No. 93 issued by the BTA last November 17, 2020, to extend the 3-year transition period to June 30, 2025.

