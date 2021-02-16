MULTIMEDIA

Daily reflection

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A commercial center in Cubao, Quezon City bustles as pedestrians and motorists pass by on Tuesday, nearly a year since the capital region was placed under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities recently allowed the opening of more business in a bid to boost the country’s economy while President Rodrigo Duterte is looking at easing age restrictions and allowing face-to-face classes, according to Malacañang.