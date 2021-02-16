Home > News MULTIMEDIA Daily reflection Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2021 08:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A commercial center in Cubao, Quezon City bustles as pedestrians and motorists pass by on Tuesday, nearly a year since the capital region was placed under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities recently allowed the opening of more business in a bid to boost the country’s economy while President Rodrigo Duterte is looking at easing age restrictions and allowing face-to-face classes, according to Malacañang. Palace: Opening of Metro Manila cinemas moved to March 1, subject to LGUs' OK Palace: Duterte mulls easing age curbs, in-person classes 1,391 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Philippines; total climbs to 552,246 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Cubao commercial center pedestrian motorists reflection economy multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/16/21/the-boy-foretold-by-the-stars-launches-search-for-new-lead-role-in-sequel/news/02/16/21/robredo-says-decision-if-shes-fit-to-lead-rests-on-the-public-not-duterte/overseas/02/16/21/europes-rights-court-orders-uk-to-compensate-human-trafficking-victims/news/02/16/21/40-bed-covid-19-isolation-facility-itinayo-sa-batangas-city/business/02/16/21/factbox-bitcoins-famous-backers