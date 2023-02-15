Filipino Turkey quake victim's remains arrive home

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino Turkey quake victim's remains arrive in PH Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2023 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber William Abulad (L), the father of Turkey quake victim Wilma Tezcan, and other relatives claim her remains after repatriation at the NAIA PAIR-PAG warehouse in Parañaque on Wednesday. The family will take Teczon’s remains to Lucena City for her wake. Remains of Filipino quake victim in Turkey arrive in PH Read More: Turkey quake Turkey earthquake Wilma Tezcan Turkey quake Pinoy victim /video/news/02/15/23/dlsu-investigating-alleged-frat-hazing-of-student/sports/02/15/23/pba-san-miguel-nahaharap-sa-pagsubok-laban-sa-ginebra-tnt/video/business/02/15/23/ph-shares-back-above-6000-ahead-of-bsp-decision/video/news/02/15/23/senators-question-provisions-in-proposed-maharlika-investment-fund/video/news/02/15/23/remains-of-filipino-quake-victim-in-turkey-arrive-in-ph