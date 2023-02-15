Filipino Turkey quake victim's remains arrive home

Home  >  News

Filipino Turkey quake victim's remains arrive in PH

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2023 11:25 PM

William Abulad (L), the father of Turkey quake victim Wilma Tezcan, and other relatives claim her remains after repatriation at the NAIA PAIR-PAG warehouse in Parañaque on Wednesday. The family will take Teczon’s remains to Lucena City for her wake. 

