Filipino Turkey quake victim's remains arrive home

MULTIMEDIA

Filipino Turkey quake victim's remains arrive in PH

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

William Abulad (L), the father of Turkey quake victim Wilma Tezcan, and other relatives claim her remains after repatriation at the NAIA PAIR-PAG warehouse in Parañaque on Wednesday. The family will take Teczon’s remains to Lucena City for her wake.