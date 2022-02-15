MULTIMEDIA

President Duterte inaugurates SLEX extension project

Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

President Duterte interacts with San Miguel Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang during the inauguration of the South Luzon Expressway Elevated Extension Project in Alabang, Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. The four-kilometer project, which can accommodate around 200,000 cars daily, connects Skyway to SLEX and would reduce travel time between Muntinlupa and Balintawak in Quezon City from two hours to just 25 to 30 minutes.