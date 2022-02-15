Library on the go

MULTIMEDIA
‘Van Pagbasa’: Developing a love for reading
Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2022 11:28 AM
A teacher of Natipuan Elementary School assists a student through its reading innovation program Van Pagbasa, a rolling library at Sitio Aplaya, Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas on Tuesday. Van Pagbasa aims to develop love for reading and improve comprehension abilities of learners.
- /sports/02/15/22/philippine-cricket-players-chase-world-cup-berth
- /sports/02/15/22/nba-wizards-send-pistons-to-8th-straight-loss
- /sports/02/15/22/nba-seth-currys-strong-debut-leads-nets-past-kings
- /entertainment/02/15/22/new-bridgerton-teaser-drops-on-valentines-day
- /news/02/15/22/600-pamilya-nasunugan-sa-quezon-city