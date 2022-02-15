Home  >  News

‘Van Pagbasa’: Developing a love for reading

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Feb 15 2022

Library on the go

A teacher of Natipuan Elementary School assists a student through its reading innovation program Van Pagbasa, a rolling library at Sitio Aplaya, Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas on Tuesday. Van Pagbasa aims to develop love for reading and improve comprehension abilities of learners. 

