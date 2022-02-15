MULTIMEDIA

Is this the 'new normal'?

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People spend time outdoors at a park in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Tuesday. The National Capital Region remains on Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, and the government is studying to downgrade the alert status to the lowest level 1 as the number of daily cases continues to decline.