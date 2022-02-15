Home > News MULTIMEDIA Is this the 'new normal'? George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2022 08:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People spend time outdoors at a park in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Tuesday. The National Capital Region remains on Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, and the government is studying to downgrade the alert status to the lowest level 1 as the number of daily cases continues to decline. NCR may meet indicator of 'controlled' COVID spread by March Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 park BGC new normal Alert Level 2 pandemic Metro Manila NCR National Capital Region Alert Level /entertainment/02/15/22/piolo-admits-feeling-awkward-being-called-papa-p-before/video/life/02/15/22/dong-puno-binigyang-pugay-ng-mga-kasama-sa-industriya/overseas/02/15/22/halt-executions-un-tells-singapore/sports/02/15/22/fiba-bares-gilas-lineup-for-world-cup-qualifiers/video/entertainment/02/15/22/kapamilya-stars-kaniya-kaniyang-pagdiriwang-ng-valentines-day