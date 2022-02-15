Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2022 09:10 AM

Hundreds displaced in Barangay Paligsahan fire

Firemen work along a street as they try to control a fire that engulfed several houses inside a residential area in Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which reached second alarm, displaced hundreds of families. 

Read More:  Barangay Paligsahan   Quezon City   fire  