Hundreds displaced in Barangay Paligsahan fire

Fire hits Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Firemen work along a street as they try to control a fire that engulfed several houses inside a residential area in Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which reached second alarm, displaced hundreds of families.