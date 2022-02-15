Hundreds displaced in Barangay Paligsahan fire

MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2022 09:10 AM
Firemen work along a street as they try to control a fire that engulfed several houses inside a residential area in Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which reached second alarm, displaced hundreds of families.
