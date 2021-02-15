MULTIMEDIA

Taking chances amid the pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Technicians perform maintenance tune-ups on claw game machines at a leisure arcade in Manila on Monday. The Inter Agency Task Force announced last Friday that cinemas and arcades will be allowed to reopen in GCQ areas, subject to the release of health guidelines, as the government tries to boost the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.