Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking chances amid the pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2021 04:47 PM Technicians perform maintenance tune-ups on claw game machines at a leisure arcade in Manila on Monday. The Inter Agency Task Force announced last Friday that cinemas and arcades will be allowed to reopen in GCQ areas, subject to the release of health guidelines, as the government tries to boost the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cinemas, arcades OK to reopen: IATF allows more businesses to resume in GCQ areas Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus arcades leisure parks IATF