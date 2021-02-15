MULTIMEDIA
Black Hearts Day protest for health workers
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2021 01:26 PM
Health workers picket during a "Black Hearts Day Protest" in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for salary increase, an amendment to the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers, and for free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine for all.
