Disinfection of Comelec office in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 04:13 PM

A Manila Health Department (MHD) staff disinfects a room in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Registration office in Manila on Monday. The Commission on Elections announced on Sunday that registration will be open even on holidays, from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as its encourages 1.3 million eligible voters to register ahead of the 2022 national election.

