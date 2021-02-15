Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disinfection of Comelec office in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2021 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Manila Health Department (MHD) staff disinfects a room in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Registration office in Manila on Monday. The Commission on Elections announced on Sunday that registration will be open even on holidays, from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as its encourages 1.3 million eligible voters to register ahead of the 2022 national election. Comelec extends voter registration hours to include holidays Read More: Comelec Commission on Election Manila health Department voters registration 2022 election /news/02/15/21/philhealth-says-may-finish-liquidating-stolen-p15-billion-in-march/news/02/15/21/airasia-offers-p317-flights-to-boracay-bohol-palawan/news/02/15/21/palace-denies-extortion-after-duterte-demands-us-payment-over-vfa/news/02/15/21/pagtatag-ng-department-of-overseas-filipinos-di-kailangan-ng-malaking-pondo-nograles/video/news/02/15/21/dot-wants-no-age-restrictions-for-luneta-intramuros-visitors-despite-pandemic