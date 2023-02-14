MULTIMEDIA

Sealed with a kiss

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day during a mass civil wedding sponsored by the San Juan City government through the Office of the Civil Registry, in observance of the Civil Registration Month of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Mayor Francis Zamora officiated the civil wedding rites for the 63 couples, witnessed by a small number of attendees in adherence to health protocols.