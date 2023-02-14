Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sealed with a kiss Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2023 02:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day during a mass civil wedding sponsored by the San Juan City government through the Office of the Civil Registry, in observance of the Civil Registration Month of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Mayor Francis Zamora officiated the civil wedding rites for the 63 couples, witnessed by a small number of attendees in adherence to health protocols. Rainy Valentine's Day ahead due to low pressure area: PAGASA Read More: “Kasalang Panlungsod San Juan City mass wedding Civil Registration Month /business/02/14/23/gcash-to-test-run-online-stock-trading-feature/entertainment/02/14/23/bgyo-bini-join-dream-maker-finale-performance/entertainment/02/14/23/parokya-ni-edgar-members-visit-gab-chee-kee-in-icu/news/02/14/23/ched-universities-colleges-may-apply-to-go-full-online-in-person-hybrid/entertainment/02/14/23/richard-yap-gabbi-garcia-byaheng-switzerland-na