Live music, flowers for LRT-2 passengers

LRT-2 treat passengers with live music and flowers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters receive flowers from staff of the LRT-2 and the Philippine Coast Guard in Antipolo, Rizal on Valentine's Day, Tuesday. The Light Rail Transit Authority - LRT2 organized #LRT2rueLove with live music and flower giving as a special treat to its passengers this hearts day.