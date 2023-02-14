Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

LRT-2 treat passengers with live music and flowers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 01:59 PM

Live music, flowers for LRT-2 passengers

Commuters receive flowers from staff of the LRT-2 and the Philippine Coast Guard in Antipolo, Rizal on Valentine's Day, Tuesday. The Light Rail Transit Authority - LRT2 organized #LRT2rueLove with live music and flower giving as a special treat to its passengers this hearts day.

Read More:  LRT-2   Light Rail Transit Authority   Valentine’s Day   #LRT2rueLove   commuters  