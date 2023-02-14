Live music, flowers for LRT-2 passengers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LRT-2 treat passengers with live music and flowers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2023 01:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters receive flowers from staff of the LRT-2 and the Philippine Coast Guard in Antipolo, Rizal on Valentine's Day, Tuesday. The Light Rail Transit Authority - LRT2 organized #LRT2rueLove with live music and flower giving as a special treat to its passengers this hearts day. Read More: LRT-2 Light Rail Transit Authority Valentine’s Day #LRT2rueLove commuters /sports/02/14/23/pba-cone-wants-ginebra-to-move-on-after-clasico-defeat/news/02/14/23/philippines-protests-chinas-laser-light-use-on-pcg-ship/business/02/14/23/presyo-ng-bulaklak-sa-dangwa-steady-ngayong-valentines/entertainment/02/14/23/kris-aquinos-medical-results-show-scary-red-flag/video/business/02/14/23/may-oversupply-nga-din-ba-ng-luya-sa-pamilihan