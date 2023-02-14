Home  >  News

Girls dance against violence, inequality

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 11:38 AM

Students from the St. Scholastica's College in Manila join the One Billion Rising global dance against social injustice, inequality, racism, poverty on Tuesday. The group called attention to situations of violence that women and girls continue to experience despite the many laws penalizing gender-based violence the world over.

