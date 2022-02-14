Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Eastern Samar police serenade inmates on Valentine’s Day

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 02:30 PM | Updated as of Feb 14 2022 02:42 PM

Police serenade inmates on Valentine’s Day

Officers of Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office serenade persons deprived of liberty at BJMP Borongan and Eastern Samar Provincial Jail in celebration of St. Valentine's Day, Monday. The group sung love songs and distributed flowers as a way to give joy to the inmates.

