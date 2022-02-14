Home > News MULTIMEDIA Eastern Samar police serenade inmates on Valentine’s Day Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2022 02:30 PM | Updated as of Feb 14 2022 02:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Officers of Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office serenade persons deprived of liberty at BJMP Borongan and Eastern Samar Provincial Jail in celebration of St. Valentine's Day, Monday. The group sung love songs and distributed flowers as a way to give joy to the inmates. Read More: Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office (ESPPO) Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) BJMP Borongan Eastern Samar Provincial Jail /news/02/14/22/tulfo-tops-pulse-survey-on-preferred-2022-senate-bets/life/02/14/22/heart-evangelista-holds-black-and-white-birthday-party/classified-odd/02/14/22/halos-p4000-kita-ng-tindera-nginatngat-ng-mga-daga/sports/02/14/22/new-phoenix-import-praised-for-effort-despite-jet-lag/business/02/14/22/ph-japan-to-hold-high-level-infra-meeting-dof