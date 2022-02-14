MULTIMEDIA

Eastern Samar police serenade inmates on Valentine’s Day

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Officers of Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office serenade persons deprived of liberty at BJMP Borongan and Eastern Samar Provincial Jail in celebration of St. Valentine's Day, Monday. The group sung love songs and distributed flowers as a way to give joy to the inmates.